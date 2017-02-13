TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

ITDC hits fresh 52-week high; stock zooms over 50% in seven trading days

Ruchi Soya zooms 20% on ties-up with Patanjali Ayurved
Business Standard

IndusInd Bank, YES Bank hits record high

YES Bank and IndusInd Bank were up in the range of 1% to 3% on the NSE in intra-day

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

IndusInd Bank, YES Bank hits record high

Shares of private sector banks were trading firm in otherwise range-bound market with IndusInd Bank and YES Bank hitting their respective record highs on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

YES Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, IDFC Bank and HDFC Bank were trading higher by up to 3% as compared 0.17% rise in the Nifty 50 index. At 03:11 pm; Nifty Private Bank index was up 0.75% against 3% decline in the Nifty PSU Bank index.


YES Bank (up 2.7% at Rs 1,452) and IndusInd Bank (up 1.4% at Rs 1,341) hit record highs in intra-day trade.

Post October-December (Q3FY17) quarter results YES Bank and IndusInd Bank have outperformed the market by rising 8% each, as compared to 4% gain in the benchmark index.

YES Bank’s Q3 net profit grew 31% year on year (YoY) to Rs 883 crore led by strong growth in net interest income (NII) and non-interest income. Loan remained robust at 38% YoY whereas net interest margins (NIMs) expanded 10bps QoQ to 3.5%. Asset quality was stable with gross net performing assets (GNPAs) and net NNPAs at 0.85% and 0.29%, respectively.

Analysts at Religare Institutional expect YES Bank to grow much faster than the system and see scope for margin expansion ahead.

IndusInd Bank reported 29% YoY jump in net profit at Rs 751 crore on back of 35% YoY growth in NII at Rs 1,578 crore in Q3FY17. Asset quality was largely stable with the GNPA ratio at 0.94%. NIMs remained flat at 4% despite lower cost of funds.

COMPANY LATEST ALL TIME HIGH PREV HIGH PREV DATE
ADANI TRANSMISSI 66.90 69.70 69.65 10-Feb-17
ALKEM LAB 1846.70 1870.00 1856.00 29-Sep-16
BLUE STAR 558.00 588.70 583.90 17-Oct-16
CESC 867.10 868.50 848.75 10-Feb-17
EXIDE INDS. 215.95 216.75 214.90 02-Feb-17
FINOLEX CABLES 470.45 473.90 472.95 06-Feb-17
GODREJ INDS. 515.90 521.60 521.10 10-Feb-17
GRUH FINANCE 369.55 370.00 369.00 10-Feb-17
INDUSIND BANK 1339.35 1341.00 1335.50 06-Feb-17
INFIBEAM INCORP. 1365.00 1397.40 1390.00 09-Feb-17
L&T FIN.HOLDINGS 110.15 110.90 110.40 10-Feb-17
SUPREME INDS. 1013.30 1035.00 1025.00 22-Aug-16
VST INDS. 2701.90 2777.00 2770.00 08-Feb-17
YES BANK 1454.65 1454.90 1449.00 06-Sep-16

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

IndusInd Bank, YES Bank hits record high

YES Bank and IndusInd Bank were up in the range of 1% to 3% on the NSE in intra-day

YES Bank was up 2.7% at Rs 1,452 and IndusInd Bank, up 1.4% at Rs 1,341 hit record highs in intra-day trade on NSE
Shares of private sector banks were trading firm in otherwise range-bound market with IndusInd Bank and YES Bank hitting their respective record highs on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

YES Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, IDFC Bank and HDFC Bank were trading higher by up to 3% as compared 0.17% rise in the Nifty 50 index. At 03:11 pm; Nifty Private Bank index was up 0.75% against 3% decline in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

YES Bank (up 2.7% at Rs 1,452) and IndusInd Bank (up 1.4% at Rs 1,341) hit record highs in intra-day trade.

Post October-December (Q3FY17) quarter results YES Bank and IndusInd Bank have outperformed the market by rising 8% each, as compared to 4% gain in the benchmark index.

YES Bank’s Q3 net profit grew 31% year on year (YoY) to Rs 883 crore led by strong growth in net interest income (NII) and non-interest income. Loan remained robust at 38% YoY whereas net interest margins (NIMs) expanded 10bps QoQ to 3.5%. Asset quality was stable with gross net performing assets (GNPAs) and net NNPAs at 0.85% and 0.29%, respectively.

Analysts at Religare Institutional expect YES Bank to grow much faster than the system and see scope for margin expansion ahead.

IndusInd Bank reported 29% YoY jump in net profit at Rs 751 crore on back of 35% YoY growth in NII at Rs 1,578 crore in Q3FY17. Asset quality was largely stable with the GNPA ratio at 0.94%. NIMs remained flat at 4% despite lower cost of funds.

COMPANY LATEST ALL TIME HIGH PREV HIGH PREV DATE
ADANI TRANSMISSI 66.90 69.70 69.65 10-Feb-17
ALKEM LAB 1846.70 1870.00 1856.00 29-Sep-16
BLUE STAR 558.00 588.70 583.90 17-Oct-16
CESC 867.10 868.50 848.75 10-Feb-17
EXIDE INDS. 215.95 216.75 214.90 02-Feb-17
FINOLEX CABLES 470.45 473.90 472.95 06-Feb-17
GODREJ INDS. 515.90 521.60 521.10 10-Feb-17
GRUH FINANCE 369.55 370.00 369.00 10-Feb-17
INDUSIND BANK 1339.35 1341.00 1335.50 06-Feb-17
INFIBEAM INCORP. 1365.00 1397.40 1390.00 09-Feb-17
L&T FIN.HOLDINGS 110.15 110.90 110.40 10-Feb-17
SUPREME INDS. 1013.30 1035.00 1025.00 22-Aug-16
VST INDS. 2701.90 2777.00 2770.00 08-Feb-17
YES BANK 1454.65 1454.90 1449.00 06-Sep-16

image
Business Standard
177 22

IndusInd Bank, YES Bank hits record high

YES Bank and IndusInd Bank were up in the range of 1% to 3% on the NSE in intra-day

Shares of private sector banks were trading firm in otherwise range-bound market with IndusInd Bank and YES Bank hitting their respective record highs on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

YES Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, IDFC Bank and HDFC Bank were trading higher by up to 3% as compared 0.17% rise in the Nifty 50 index. At 03:11 pm; Nifty Private Bank index was up 0.75% against 3% decline in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

YES Bank (up 2.7% at Rs 1,452) and IndusInd Bank (up 1.4% at Rs 1,341) hit record highs in intra-day trade.

Post October-December (Q3FY17) quarter results YES Bank and IndusInd Bank have outperformed the market by rising 8% each, as compared to 4% gain in the benchmark index.

YES Bank’s Q3 net profit grew 31% year on year (YoY) to Rs 883 crore led by strong growth in net interest income (NII) and non-interest income. Loan remained robust at 38% YoY whereas net interest margins (NIMs) expanded 10bps QoQ to 3.5%. Asset quality was stable with gross net performing assets (GNPAs) and net NNPAs at 0.85% and 0.29%, respectively.

Analysts at Religare Institutional expect YES Bank to grow much faster than the system and see scope for margin expansion ahead.

IndusInd Bank reported 29% YoY jump in net profit at Rs 751 crore on back of 35% YoY growth in NII at Rs 1,578 crore in Q3FY17. Asset quality was largely stable with the GNPA ratio at 0.94%. NIMs remained flat at 4% despite lower cost of funds.

COMPANY LATEST ALL TIME HIGH PREV HIGH PREV DATE
ADANI TRANSMISSI 66.90 69.70 69.65 10-Feb-17
ALKEM LAB 1846.70 1870.00 1856.00 29-Sep-16
BLUE STAR 558.00 588.70 583.90 17-Oct-16
CESC 867.10 868.50 848.75 10-Feb-17
EXIDE INDS. 215.95 216.75 214.90 02-Feb-17
FINOLEX CABLES 470.45 473.90 472.95 06-Feb-17
GODREJ INDS. 515.90 521.60 521.10 10-Feb-17
GRUH FINANCE 369.55 370.00 369.00 10-Feb-17
INDUSIND BANK 1339.35 1341.00 1335.50 06-Feb-17
INFIBEAM INCORP. 1365.00 1397.40 1390.00 09-Feb-17
L&T FIN.HOLDINGS 110.15 110.90 110.40 10-Feb-17
SUPREME INDS. 1013.30 1035.00 1025.00 22-Aug-16
VST INDS. 2701.90 2777.00 2770.00 08-Feb-17
YES BANK 1454.65 1454.90 1449.00 06-Sep-16

image
Business Standard
177 22