IndusInd Bank, YES Bank hits record high

YES Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, IDFC Bank and HDFC Bank were trading higher by up to 3% as compared 0.17% rise in the Nifty 50 index. At 03:11 pm; Nifty Private Bank index was up 0.75% against 3% decline in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
YES Bank (up 2.7% at Rs 1,452) and IndusInd Bank (up 1.4% at Rs 1,341) hit record highs in intra-day trade.
Post October-December (Q3FY17) quarter results YES Bank and IndusInd Bank have outperformed the market by rising 8% each, as compared to 4% gain in the benchmark index.
YES Bank’s Q3 net profit grew 31% year on year (YoY) to Rs 883 crore led by strong growth in net interest income (NII) and non-interest income. Loan remained robust at 38% YoY whereas net interest margins (NIMs) expanded 10bps QoQ to 3.5%. Asset quality was stable with gross net performing assets (GNPAs) and net NNPAs at 0.85% and 0.29%, respectively.
Analysts at Religare Institutional expect YES Bank to grow much faster than the system and see scope for margin expansion ahead.
IndusInd Bank reported 29% YoY jump in net profit at Rs 751 crore on back of 35% YoY growth in NII at Rs 1,578 crore in Q3FY17. Asset quality was largely stable with the GNPA ratio at 0.94%. NIMs remained flat at 4% despite lower cost of funds.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|ALL TIME HIGH
|PREV HIGH
|PREV DATE
|ADANI TRANSMISSI
|66.90
|69.70
|69.65
|10-Feb-17
|ALKEM LAB
|1846.70
|1870.00
|1856.00
|29-Sep-16
|BLUE STAR
|558.00
|588.70
|583.90
|17-Oct-16
|CESC
|867.10
|868.50
|848.75
|10-Feb-17
|EXIDE INDS.
|215.95
|216.75
|214.90
|02-Feb-17
|FINOLEX CABLES
|470.45
|473.90
|472.95
|06-Feb-17
|GODREJ INDS.
|515.90
|521.60
|521.10
|10-Feb-17
|GRUH FINANCE
|369.55
|370.00
|369.00
|10-Feb-17
|INDUSIND BANK
|1339.35
|1341.00
|1335.50
|06-Feb-17
|INFIBEAM INCORP.
|1365.00
|1397.40
|1390.00
|09-Feb-17
|L&T FIN.HOLDINGS
|110.15
|110.90
|110.40
|10-Feb-17
|SUPREME INDS.
|1013.30
|1035.00
|1025.00
|22-Aug-16
|VST INDS.
|2701.90
|2777.00
|2770.00
|08-Feb-17
|YES BANK
|1454.65
|1454.90
|1449.00
|06-Sep-16
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU