Inflation data, geopolitical developments to drive markets: Experts

and developments arising from simmering tension between the US and North Korea will guide Indian equities' movement in a holiday-shortened week ahead, say experts.



"Currently, domestic confidence has fallen given Sebi's action over shell companies which impact near-term liquidity. Going ahead, market will take cues from CPI and WPI Any escalation of geopolitical tensions will have bearing on the market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.



Stock are closed on Tuesday for Independence Day.Coal India, and will announce their earnings on Monday." will guide our in the week ahead," said V K Sharma, Head — Business, Private Client Group, HDFC Securities.Last week, the Sensex and Nifty plunged 1,111.82 points (3.43 per cent) and 355.60 points (3.53 per cent), respectively.Of late, the market has been reeling under pressure after Sebi's directive imposing trading curbs on suspected 331 shell companies and mounting geopolitical tensions between the US and North Korea.

