Infosys buyback: A chance for small shareholders to cash out

The Rs 13,000-crore share buyback programme of commenced on Thursday. Eligible shareholders can tender their shares till December 14, the last day of the buyback.

The buyback price offered by the company is Rs 1,150. Therefore, investors can pocket 18 per cent more upside (at current market rate) by tendering their shares. The entitlement ratio for retail shareholders works out to 28 per cent. In other words, 28 shares of those holding 100 shares will get accepted in the buyback.

However, an investor can even tender 100 per cent of their shares. If eligible shareholders abstain from participation, the entitlement ratio goes up.

“A study of the past few tender offers indicate that generally not all the small shareholders participate in the offer and the acceptance ratio is higher than the entitlement ratio,” says HDFC Securities.

The retail-focused brokerage cites the example of the buyback from HCL Technologies where the entitlement ratio was 37.5 per cent but the acceptance ratio was far higher at 68 per cent. HDFC Securities says the share buyback is an opportunity for retail investors to pocket decent returns.