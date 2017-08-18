Infosys falls 6% after Vishal Sikka resigns as MD & CEO

-
ALSO READVishal Sikka resigns as MD & CEO of Infosys with immediate effect Infosys vs founders: Vishal Sikka's 'good reason' clause is global practice Infosys Q4 numbers go off track, CEO Vishal Sikka's pay drops 40% Infosys' Panaya deal: CEO Vishal Sikka gets all-clear from US law firm Infosys drops $20-billion revenue target: Is this why Sikka's salary fell?
-
“The board of directors of Infosys has at its meeting today accepted the resignation of Dr. Vishal Sikka as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company with immediate effect,” Infosys said in a statement.
Vishal Sikka has been appointed as the Executive Vice-Chairman of Infosys. The company has appointed U B Pravin Rao as the Interim-MD and CEO, it added.
Infosys said the succession plan for appointment of a new MD and CEO has been operationalised by the board and a search for the same has been commenced.
The stock has erased its entire Thursday’s 4.5% gain post the development. The Board is also likely to consider a proposal for buyback of its equity shares on Saturday.
On June 12, 2014, Infosys, India's second biggest IT outsourcer named Vishal Sikka as the CEO & MD of the company. He took over as CEO & MD from S D Shibulal on August 1, 2014.
Even after taking into account today's fall, the stock of Infosys has outperformed the IT index by gaining 21% since Vishal Sikka was appointed as CEO & MD of the company. The S&P BSE IT index and Nifty IT index added 15.5% and 13.5%, respectively, during the same period.
|Company
|11/06/2014
|LTP
|% chg
|HCL Tech
|701.80
|873.85
|24.5
|Infosys
|794.69
|958.00
|20.6
|TCS
|2205.25
|2533.90
|14.9
|Wipro
|263.48
|289.90
|10.0
|Tech Mahindra
|504.70
|431.10
|-14.6
|Sensex
|25473.89
|31557.27
|23.9
|BSE IT Index
|8862.48
|10238.38
|15.5
|Nifty 50
|7626.85
|9838.95
|29.0
|Nifty IT index
|9436.40
|10706.50
|13.5
|LTP : Last traded price on BSE in Rs at 09:41 am
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU