Infosys falls 6% after Vishal Sikka resigns as MD & CEO

has dipped 6% to Rs 958 on BSE in early morning trade after resigned as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company with immediate effect.

Company 11/06/2014 LTP % chg HCL Tech 701.80 873.85 24.5 Infosys 794.69 958.00 20.6 TCS 2205.25 2533.90 14.9 Wipro 263.48 289.90 10.0 Tech Mahindra 504.70 431.10 -14.6 Sensex 25473.89 31557.27 23.9 BSE IT Index 8862.48 10238.38 15.5 Nifty 50 7626.85 9838.95 29.0 Nifty IT index 9436.40 10706.50 13.5 LTP : Last traded price on BSE in Rs at 09:41 am

“The board of directors of has at its meeting today accepted the resignation of Dr. as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company with immediate effect,” said in a statement.has been appointed as the Executive Vice-Chairman of The company has appointed U B Pravin Rao as the Interim-MD and CEO, it added.said the succession plan for appointment of a new MD and CEO has been operationalised by the board and a search for the same has been commenced.The stock has erased its entire Thursday’s 4.5% gain post the development. The Board is also likely to consider a proposal for buyback of its equity shares on Saturday.On June 12, 2014, Infosys, India's second biggest IT outsourcer named as the CEO & MD of the company. He took over as CEO & MD from S D Shibulal on August 1, 2014.Even after taking into account today's fall, the stock of has outperformed the IT index by gaining 21% since was appointed as CEO & MD of the company. The S&P BSE IT index and Nifty IT index added 15.5% and 13.5%, respectively, during the same period.