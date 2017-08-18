TRENDING ON BS
Infosys falls 6% after Vishal Sikka resigns as MD & CEO

The stock has erased its entire Thursday's 4.5% gain post the development.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Vishal Sikka

Infosys has dipped 6% to Rs 958 on BSE in early morning trade after Vishal Sikka resigned as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company with immediate effect.

“The board of directors of Infosys has at its meeting today accepted the resignation of Dr. Vishal Sikka as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company with immediate effect,” Infosys said in a statement.

Vishal Sikka has been appointed as the Executive Vice-Chairman of Infosys. The company has appointed U B Pravin Rao as the Interim-MD and CEO, it added.

Infosys said the succession plan for appointment of a new MD and CEO has been operationalised by the board and a search for the same has been commenced.

The stock has erased its entire Thursday’s 4.5% gain post the development. The Board is also likely to consider a proposal for buyback of its equity shares on Saturday.

On June 12, 2014, Infosys, India's second biggest IT outsourcer named Vishal Sikka as the CEO & MD of the company. He took over as CEO & MD from S D Shibulal on August 1, 2014.

Even after taking into account today's fall, the stock of Infosys has outperformed the IT index by gaining 21% since Vishal Sikka was appointed as CEO & MD of the company. The S&P BSE IT index and Nifty IT index added 15.5% and 13.5%, respectively, during the same period.

Company 11/06/2014 LTP % chg
HCL Tech 701.80 873.85 24.5
Infosys 794.69 958.00 20.6
TCS 2205.25 2533.90 14.9
Wipro 263.48 289.90 10.0
Tech Mahindra 504.70 431.10 -14.6
       
Sensex 25473.89 31557.27 23.9
BSE IT Index 8862.48 10238.38 15.5
Nifty 50 7626.85 9838.95 29.0
Nifty IT index 9436.40 10706.50 13.5
       
LTP : Last traded price on BSE in Rs at 09:41 am

