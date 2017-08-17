Infosys gains 3% as board to consider share buyback proposal on August 19

Thus far in the calendar year 2017, stock had underperformed the market by falling 3.3% as compared to 19% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex till Wednesday.



In past one year, most of the information technology (IT) majors, include Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, HCL Technologies, MindTree and MphasiS had announced through tender offer.

was up 3% at Rs 1,010 on BSE in early morning trade after the company said its board will meet on Saturday, August 19, to consider proposal."The board of directors of the Company will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the Company at its meeting to be held on August 19, 2017," said in a regulatory filing.added that it was closing its trading window with immediate effect and that the window would reopen on August 22.The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved Infosys' and also offered a solution for participation by holders of the company's American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs), the Business Standard reported. The cash-rich technology major had in April proposed to pay Rs 13,000 crore to shareholders through a buyback, but the proposal was tied in regulatory knots.Share buybacks typically improve earnings per share and return surplus cash to shareholders while also supporting share price during period of sluggish market condition.