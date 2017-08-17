TRENDING ON BS
MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens higher, Nifty trades above 9,900; Infosys up 3%
Infosys gains 3% as board to consider share buyback proposal on August 19

The stock was up 3% at Rs 1,010 on BSE in early morning trade.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Infosys

Infosys was up 3% at Rs 1,010 on BSE in early morning trade after the company said its board will meet on Saturday, August 19, to consider share buyback proposal.

“The board of directors of the Company will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the Company at its meeting to be held on August 19, 2017,” Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

Infosys added that it was closing its trading window with immediate effect and that the window would reopen on August 22.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved Infosys' share buyback and also offered a solution for participation by holders of the company’s American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs), the Business Standard reported. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.

The cash-rich technology major had in April proposed to pay Rs 13,000 crore to shareholders through a buyback, but the proposal was tied in regulatory knots.

Thus far in the calendar year 2017, Infosys stock had underperformed the market by falling 3.3% as compared to 19% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex till Wednesday.

In past one year, most of the information technology (IT) majors, include Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, HCL Technologies, MindTree and MphasiS had announced share buyback through tender offer.

Share buybacks typically improve earnings per share and return surplus cash to shareholders while also supporting share price during period of sluggish market condition.

  Buyback Schedule Proposed Buyback Price in Rs
Company Open Close Amt(Rs.Cr) Price(Rs.) 17/08/2017
Wipro NA NA 11000 320 290
Mindtree 18/08/2017 01/09/2017 270 625 468
Nucleus Soft. 16/08/2017 31/08/2017 117 350 281
HCL Technologies NA NA 3500 1000 864
TCS NA NA 16000 2850 2491
MphasiS 12/05/2017 25/05/2017 1103 635 587
Sasken Technol. 03/02/2017 16/02/2017 117.63 410 464
Hexaware Tech. 02/02/2017 15/02/2017 136.67 240 264
R Systems Intl. 07/11/2016 21/11/2016 19.5 65 40
eClerx Services 28/11/2016 09/12/2016 234 2000 1289
Infinite Comp 10/02/2017 23/02/2017 149.99 265 209
           
Source : CapitalinePlus        

