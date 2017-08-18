Infosys tanks as Vishal Sikka quits as MD & CEO. Should you sell the stock?

At a time when investors were expecting to spell out the detailed terms of its proposed Rs 13,000 crore buyback programme, Vishal Sikka resigned as the managing director and chief executive of the company. He, however, will continue as the executive vice-chairman at Infosys, a company release said. He was announced as CEO and MD of on June 12, 2014.





Also Read: Is Infosys' Rs 13,000 crore bonanza for shareholders enough? The development sent the stock plummeting – down over 6% in intra-day deals on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to Rs 955 levels. By comparison, the S&P Sensex slipped 0.8%, or 254 points to 31,541 levels and the IT Index had shed 2.2% to 10,224 levels.

Markets, analysts say were taken completely by surprise by the timing of the development that comes a day ahead of Board meet to consider the proposed Rs 13,000 crore buyback programme. The stock, they feel, has overreacted to the development and will bounce back soon.





Also Read: Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka's Rs 49 cr salary is highest among peers “I am not surprised by the move given the pressure he has been going through, but I am shocked at the timing of his resignation. The development comes a day ahead of the Board meet to spell out the proposed buyback terms and all the shareholders were expecting some good news from the company management,” says G Chokkalingam, founder and managing director of & Advisory.

Adding: “That said, all professionally managed institutions survive and grow over time even if someone from the top management quits. has emerged as a very large institution and will continue to attract talent at all levels.”

However, Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market analyst is not stumped by the Sikka’s resignation and feels the timing of the resignation a day ahead of the buyback is intended to cushion any major negatives that may arise from the development.





Also Read: Full text of Vishal Sikka's resignation letter “Whatever said and done, we have the buyback happening now. I think the buyback was announced to cushion the development. Sikka’s exit is not a development that has happened overnight. It must have been planned days in advance, and because of this, announced the buyback in a hurry. I think investors should tender their shares in the proposed buyback,” Baliga says.

In its July 2017 report, analysts at had questioned the delay in execution of Infosys’ buyback proposal and suggested three possible reasons – approval from multiple regulators, FII holding and procedural differences – that could possibly have led to this. CLICK HERE FOR THE STORY

Recently, inked a five-year agreement with where the latter will provide classes and training nearly 10,000 American employees that will hire over the next two years - 2,000 of whom will be based in Indiana.

Sandip Agarwal, an analyst tracking the company with believes that the stock can dip to Rs 800 levels going ahead given Sikka’s resignation.

“This is a major negative news. One must realise that Vishal Sikka has quit and has not been elevated to a new post / role. The resignation letter from Sikka is very negative. I think the stock can dip sharply from here on, possibly to Rs 800 levels. Investors must utilise the buyback opportunity to exit the counter,” he says.

Chokkalingam also suggests investors should tender their shares if the buyback price is above Rs 1,000 per share. He, however, is bullish on the road ahead for the IT companies given the political realignment between the United States, Japan and India.