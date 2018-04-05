JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Adani Enterprises trades ex-date to spin off its renewable energy biz
Business Standard

Interest rate sensitive stocks gain upto 4% ahead of RBI policy

Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty indices were up 2% as compared to 1.6% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index at 10:31 am

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of interest-rate sensitive sectors such as auto, banking and realty were trading higher by up 4% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) first bi-monthly monetary policy for the financial year 2018-19 (FY19) today.

The public and private sector banking share indices - Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Private Bank, automobile index Nifty Auto and real estate sector index Nifty Realty, were trading 2% higher as compared to 1.6% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index at 10:31 am.

Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, YES Bank and ICICI Bank from banking were up 3% each. Apollo Tyres, Exide Industries, Tata Motors, MRF, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) from auto index and Indiabulls Real Estate, Prestige Estates Projects, Sobha, DLF and Oberoi Realty from realty index were up in the range of 2% to 4% on the NSE.

There is a clear consensus that the six-member monetary policy committee of the RBI would keep the repo rate unchanged at 6% on Thursday.

It is believed in the near term that RBI is likely to remain rates on hold, settling down the effect of inflation is important to understand what the next interest rate cycle will look like, IFA Global said in RBI Monetary Policy Preview.

Definitely, RBI should not go hastily for a rate hike to keep higher carry trade in the market. But recent increase in deposit rates and MCLR by many banks has raised the prospects for an across-the-board rise in interest rates. The decision related to foreign portfolio investors’ (FPI) debt limits will also be watched closely. The expectation is that the FPI debt limit may be increased to 6-8% gradually over the next two to three years from 5% currently, it added.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
APOLLO TYRES 292.85 282.15 3.79
INDBULL.REALEST. 187.10 180.65 3.57
EXIDE INDS. 239.15 230.95 3.55
ALLAHABAD BANK 50.85 49.20 3.35
PRESTIGE ESTATES 302.65 293.05 3.28
TATA MOTORS-DVR 205.70 199.20 3.26
BANK OF INDIA 106.75 103.45 3.19
CANARA BANK 270.70 262.50 3.12
TATA MOTORS 366.55 355.60 3.08
SOBHA 510.75 495.75 3.03
UNITECH 6.95 6.75 2.96
IDBI BANK 72.05 70.00 2.93
SYNDICATE BANK 58.25 56.65 2.82
DLF 204.15 198.60 2.79
ORIENTAL BANK 95.05 92.55 2.70
YES BANK 313.65 305.45 2.68
MRF 76670.00 74734.20 2.59
IDFC BANK 49.45 48.25 2.49
M & M 774.00 756.55 2.31
ICICI BANK 274.85 268.65 2.31
ANDHRA BANK 43.30 42.35 2.24
UNION BANK (I) 97.75 95.65 2.20
INDIAN BANK 309.20 302.90 2.08
OBEROI REALTY 506.20 496.05 2.05
ST BK OF INDIA 252.30 247.30 2.02

First Published: Thu, April 05 2018. 10:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements