InterGlobe Aviation falls 7% after IndiGo shows interest in Air India

The stock was down nearly 5% to Rs 1,179, falling 7% from its 52-wk high of Rs 1,273 hit on Thursday

InterGlobe Aviation, which operates airline, was down nearly 5% to Rs 1,179 on BSE in intra-day trade, extending its Thursday’s fall, after the low-cost carrier has expressed unsolicited interest in buying a stake in national carrier



The stock has fallen 7.4% from its 52-week high of Rs 1,273 touched yesterday, June 29, 2017.



The company has submitted a letter to the Government of India, with an unsolicited expression of interest (EOI) in the divestment procedure of



"As the Indian Government embarks on the journey of privatising and given IndioGo track record of having created a consistently profitable airline with a strong balance sheet. Kindly treat this letter as our expression of interest in acquiring the International airline operations of and Express. Alternatively, we are equally interested in acquiring all of the airline operation of and Express," said in a letter.



The Cabinet on Wednesday gave in-principle approval for the divestment of the national carrier.



At 9:38 am; the stock was trading 4.3% lower at Rs 1,181 on BSE as compared to 0.46% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 454,771 shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.