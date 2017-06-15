InterGlobe Aviation hits 17-month high

The stock gained 4.4% to Rs 1,206 on BSE in intra-day trade.

Shares of Indigo-owner moved higher to its 17-month high of Rs 1,206, up 4.4% on the BSE in an otherwise subdued The stock is trading at its highest level since January 2016.



SpiceJet and Jet Airways (India) also gained in the range of 2% to 3%, following slide in crude prices.



Lower crude prices benefit aviation companies as jet fuel constitutes over 40% of an airline's operating costs.



Thus far in the calendar year 2017, SpiceJet (up 121%), Jet Airways (up 58%) and (46%) have outperformed the Sensex, which gain 17%.



Meanwhile, according to JP Morgan, Goods and Service Tax (GST) rate of 5% on airline tickets is 100bps lower than the previous service tax, which is a positive, given industry fears of a potential 12% tax slab earlier. Business class tickets are to be taxed at 12%.



improved its market share to 41.4% in April with domestic traffic increasing 23% Y/Y. Domestic load factor was 87% in April. The airline plans to increase capacity by 25% in FY18; and is thus likely to gain additional market share, added report.