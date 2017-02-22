Investor wealth soars Rs 15 lakh cr on Sensex's 3,000-pt rally in 2 months

Price on BSE in Rs M-cap in Rs crore Company 26/12/2016 22/02/2017 % chg 22/02/2017 chg HDFC Bank 1174.95 1399.20 19.1 357,954 58,047 Reliance Inds. 1047.10 1207.65 15.3 391,745 52,109 ITC 225.05 263.95 17.3 320,183 47,390 IOCL 307.55 389.60 26.7 189,380 40,037 Maruti Suzuki 5164.85 6070.10 17.5 183,366 27,346 HDFC 1222.15 1393.90 14.1 221,064 27,342 SBI 244.10 271.80 11.3 216,720 27,230 Coal India 285.05 328.00 15.1 207,177 27,129 Bharti Airtel 296.25 361.15 21.9 144,366 25,943 TCS 2292.10 2409.55 5.1 474,784 23,143

Investors wealth surged by more than Rs 15 lakh crore after an over 3,000 points in the benchmark in less than two months.The total investor wealth, measured in terms of cumulative market value of all listed stocks, soared by Rs 15.23 lakh crore to Rs 117.55 lakh crore at the end of day on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. The combined market capitalization of listed companies stood at Rs 102.32 lakh crore at the end of day on December 26, 2016, the BSE data shows.The BSE's 30-share index S&P BSE rallied as much as 3,058 points to close at 28,865 today from 25,807 on December 26.The broader 50-share Nifty 50 index was no exception and witnessed heavy buying and surged 1,019 points to 8,927 from 7,908.Financials including banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFC), housing finance and micro-finance institutions (MFIs) have collectively contributed one-fourth or Rs 3.69 lakh crore of the total m-cap gain during the period. Refineries including oil marketing companies (OMCs) accounted Rs 1.27 lakh crore m-cap gain.Automobiles, pharmaceuticals, information technology (IT), cement, power generation & distribution, mining & mineral products and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector have contributed between Rs 45,000 crore and Rs 70,000 crore of total m-cap gain.Among the individual stocks, the largest contributor, added Rs 58,047 crore m-cap followed by (Rs 52,109 crore), ITC (Rs 47,390 crore) and Indian Oil Corporation (Rs 40,037 crore).DIIs (Domestic institutional investors) were net buyers in the domestic equity market as they bought shares net amounting of Rs 8,690 crore during the period.Around 11 stocks from the BSE500 index have rallied more than 50% each, while the market value of 111 stocks appreciated between 25% and 49% since December 26.