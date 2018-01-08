Investor wealth advances by Rs 1.12 trn as Sensex closes at record high

on Monday rose by Rs 1.12 trillion driven by an upbeat market sentiment where the jumped 199 points to end at record 34,352.79 level.



Following the sharp rally in the broader market, the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies surged by Rs 1.12 trillion to an all-time high of Rs 1.54 trillion ($2.4 trillion)."The merry days continue in our as we step into the second week of the New Year calendar. Our opened higher citing positive cues from the US bourses and then continued gradual march in the uncharted territory," said Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives,"Sentiments were also boosted by the positivity from global peers and expectations on the upcoming union Budget, anticipating reforms for fiscal consolidation and enhancements in rural spending," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.From the 30- basket, 21 stocks ended with gains led by Ltd, Infosys, andAmong sectoral indices, IT stayed in the lead by surging 1.40 per cent, followed by capital goods index 1.22 per cent.On the BSE, 1,792 stocks advanced, while 1,158 declined and 170 remained unchanged.