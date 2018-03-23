Investors lose Rs 18 trillion in two months; SBI lose Rs 727 billion

Investors have lost a whopping amount of Rs 18 trillion in the stock market in past two months with Rs 2.3 trillion being wiped out in Friday’s trade so far, amidst a global sell off over concerns related to a trade war between the US and China. The S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index were down 1.4% today, falling 10% in past two months. Total investor wealth, measured in terms of cumulative market value of all listed stocks on BSE, fell by Rs 18 trillion during the period to Rs 138.56 trillion at 10:55 AM; the exchange data shows. The total market valuation of all listed firms on BSE had hit a record high level of Rs 156.57 trillion levels on January 23, 2018. State Bank of India (SBI), the government owned bank, hit the worst with total market capitalization (market-cap) of the lender declined by Rs 727 billion to Rs 2,018 billion today. According to media report, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case on a complaint from of alleged loan fraud of Rs 8.24 billion committed by Chennai-based Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd. The BSE said the exchange has sought clarification from with respect to article titled " registers Rs 8.24 billion bank fraud case against Kanishk Gold with CBI". The reply is awaited. Reliance Industries (RIL), the second largest loser in terms of market-cap, with erosion of Rs 563 billion, followed by (Rs 556 billion) and Tata Consultancy Services (Rs 542 billion) have lost more than Rs 500 billion market-cap in past two months. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Vakrangee, Indian Oil Corporation and ITC have seen their market-cap erosion between Rs 250 billion and Rs 370 billion. Of the BSE500 companies, as many as 95 stocks have lost one-four or an over 25% in past two months. JBF Industries, Punjab National Bank, Vakrangee, Bank of India, PC Jeweller, Reliance Naval and Engineering and Union Bank of India were down in the range of 40% to 53%. Company 23/01/2018 Latest % chg JBF Inds. 203.90 96.00 -53 Punjab Natl. Bank 185.90 93.00 -50 Vakrangee 496.80 257.80 -48 Reliance Nav. Eng 50.80 28.75 -43 Bank of India 169.25 96.75 -43 PC Jeweller 576.90 331.25 -43 Union Bank (I) 145.05 86.40 -40 Birla Corpn. 1159.65 715.80 -38 Adani Power 38.25 23.80 -38 Siti Networks 24.75 15.60 -37 IFCI 30.90 19.50 -37 Hind. Construct. 39.35 24.90 -37 Allahabad Bank 72.65 46.10 -37 H D I L 61.15 39.50 -35 Unitech 8.82 5.71 -35 Bank of Maha 21.15 13.75 -35 Canara Bank 374.55 244.10 -35 Bajaj Hindusthan 14.25 9.33 -35 Titagarh Wagons 164.85 108.50 -34 Welspun Corp 191.15 126.25 -34 Balrampur Chini 126.20 83.65 -34 DCM Shriram 596.00 395.80 -34 Jindal Saw 174.65 116.00 -34 Jindal Stain. 121.10 81.00 -33 PTC India Fin 36.55 24.50 -33 Syndicate Bank 80.40 54.65 -32 Motil. Oswal. Fin. 1469.75 999.50 -32 BEML Ltd 1521.10 1037.00 -32 Jai Corp 188.15 128.85 -32 Astra Microwave 115.30 79.00 -31 Andhra Bank 58.00 40.00 -31 KRBL 630.40 435.80 -31 Trident 87.60 60.60 -31 Power Fin. Corpn. 120.85 83.65 -31 Praj Inds. 113.70 78.75 -31 Lak. Vilas Bank 137.85 95.50 -31 GMR Infra. 23.85 16.55 -31 Uflex 461.75 320.85 -31 Top losers from S&P BSE 500 index Latest price on BSE in Rs at 11:55 am