Investors lose Rs 4.6 trillion as Sensex slips 840 points

Sensex tanks 2.5%, down 839 pts, Nifty ends below 10,800 on Budget woes

The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 2.34% or 840 points, to settle at 35,067, its biggest single-day fall in percentage terms since November 11, 2016, when the index plunged 2.54% or 699 points

Mumbai 

Investors' stock market wealth eroded by more than Rs 4 trillion on Friday after the BSE S&P Sensex slumped an over 800 points amid the Budget 2018 proposal to levy 10% long term capital gains tax (LTCG) on sale of equity investments. Negative cues from the global markets also hurt sentiment. The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 2.34% or 840 points, to settle at 35,067, its biggest single-day fall in percentage terms since November 11, 2016, when the index plunged 2.54% or 699 points.

Nifty 50 index too, plunged 2.3% or 256 points to settle at 10,761. The S&P BSE Smallcap (down 4.6%) and the S&P BSE Midcap index plunged 4.6% and 4.3%, respectively. The total investor wealth, measured in terms of cumulative market value of all listed companies on BSE, plummeted by Rs 4.6 trillion and stood at Rs 148.55 trillion at the end of today's trade, the BSE data shows. Top four companies - Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki India, HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) – have recorded a combined Rs 580 billion of total market-cap erosion in single days. Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Hindustan Zinc market-cap declined in the range of Rs 55 billion to Rs 81 billion. Among the sectoral classification, financials including banks have accounted nearly one-fifth or Rs 1 trillion of total market-cap lost today. Refineries sector lost Rs 360 billion, followed by automobiles (Rs 292 billion), cement (Rs 146 billion), power generation (Rs 138 billion), pharmaceuticals (Rs 129 billion), infrastructure (Rs 117 billion) and telecom (Rs 103 billion).

Market-cap (Rs cr) Price Rs
Company 02/02/2018 Change* 02/02/2018 % chg*
Reliance Inds. 573,682 -24,323 905.7 -4.1
Maruti Suzuki 271,881 -12,163 9000.3 -4.3
HDFC Bank 505,142 -11,263 1948.8 -2.2
HDFC 304,087 -10,249 1903.4 -3.3
Bharti Airtel 167,011 -8,095 417.8 -4.6
St Bk of India 256,286 -7,467 296.9 -2.8
ICICI Bank 215,061 -7,034 334.8 -3.2
UltraTech Cem. 113,773 -6,745 4143.8 -5.6
Axis Bank 144,879 -6,475 565.0 -4.3
Kotak Mahindra Bank 207,156 -6,258 1087.5 -2.9
Bajaj Fin. 93,929 -5,895 1629.3 -5.9
Larsen & Toubro 198,162 -5,800 1414.4 -2.8
Hind. Zinc 124,478 -5,556 294.6 -4.3
Bajaj Auto 93,830 -4,830 3242.6 -4.9
PC Jeweller 14,418 -4,653 365.6 -24.4
DLF 39,811 -3,854 223.2 -8.8
Grasim Inds 74,147 -3,776 1128.0 -4.8
M & M 95,539 -3,587 768.5 -3.6
GAIL (India) 78,646 -3,577 465.0 -4.4
IOCL 198,801 -3,472 409.4 -1.7
ONGC 246,976 -3,401 192.5 -1.4
Tata Motors 121,864 -3,364 384.1 -2.7
NTPC 136,133 -3,216 165.1 -2.3
Vakrangee 27,857 -3,092 263.1 -10.0
BPCL 103,267 -3,059 476.1 -2.9
* Change over February 1, 2018

Advertisements