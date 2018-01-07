Investors might move money away from risky assets: Anand Radhakrishnan

Earnings could grow somewhere in the mid-teens for the next four quarters, says ANAND RADHAKRISHNAN, chief investment officer (CIO) at Franklin Equity - India, Franklin Templeton Asset (India), in an interview to Ashley Coutinho. However, he says, investors might have to temper their return expectations this year, considering the significant run-up in equities over 2017.

Edited excerpts: What is your equity outlook for 2018? Some of the macro economic tailwinds of 2016-17 are ebbing. For instance, global crude oil prices have surged, inflation is no longer benign and ...