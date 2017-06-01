Investors prefer FMCG over IT, pharma

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) shares are in a sweet spot. Even as unfavourable structural changes such as digitisation and pricing pressure have battered two other 'defensive' sectors, information technology (IT) and pharmaceuticals, a host of catalysts in place for FMCG stocks. Amid rising growth concerns for IT and pharma, incremental flows continue to perk FMCG shares. This is also reflected in the sharp jump in the BSE exchange's FMCG index’s one-year forward price to earnings multiple, as compared to the BSE IT and BSE healthcare indices. This ...