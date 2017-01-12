Investors ride on good returns from IT outsourcing firms

Private have made good on their bets on outsourcing firms. Apax Partners, which sold 48 per cent stake in Global Logic to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, is likely to make a three-fold return on its three-year-old investment of $430 million in 2013.

The deal value was not disclosed, but media reports peg the value at $1.5 billion (Rs 10,235 crore). This is not the first deal where would walk away with a three-fold return on its investments. made a similar return when sold IGate to Capgemini for $4 billion. had backed iGate to acquire Patni Computer Systems in 2011 for $1 billion and sold off to Capegemini.

According to data from Venture Intelligence, and Capital Partners also made 1.7X return on their exit from Minacs BPO, which was bought by Synnex for $420 million. Blackstone made 5.6X on its exit from CMS Info Systems, which was bought by Baring Asia for $250 million.

The best were made by Electra Partners (26.51X) when sold its stake in Zensar Technologies to for $133 million. Sequoia Capital made 4.9X on its exit from eClerx, General Atlantic made 3.08 X when sold IBS Software to Blackstone, according to Venture Intelligence data.