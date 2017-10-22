Investors should become more selective on mid-caps now: Andrew Holland

With the frontline indices ruling near all-time high, ANDREW HOLLAND, chief executive officer of Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies, shares his concerns about the markets from a short-term perspective. The ‘buy on dips’ strategy of domestic investors will be tested on a serious market correction, he tells Puneet Wadhwa. Edited excerpts: What is your market outlook for Samvat 2074? I am concerned from a short-term perspective. If I think about the monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve, given the recent inflation data, a rate hike is possible ...