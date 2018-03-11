Investors withdraw Rs 7.7 bn from gold ETFs in FY18 so far on poor returns

Investors pulled out Rs 940 million from gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in February, taking the total outflows to Rs 7.73 billion in the first 11 months of 2017-18 mainly due to poor returns and volatility in prices. However, experts believe next financial year can be slightly better for as ongoing uncertainty in the global market might increase the demand for the precious metal. According to the (Amfi) data, a net sum of Rs 940 million was pulled out from 14 gold-linked ETFs in February, as compared to an outflow of Rs 460 million in the same month in 2016-17. In January, a net amount of Rs 1.1 billion was withdrawn from the instrument. With the latest outflow, the total pullout has reached to Rs 7.73 billion in the April-February period of the ongoing fiscal. Groww COO Harsh Jain attributed the latest outflow to increase in volatility and poor returns. Also, gold bonds, with an additional interest of 2.75 per cent, makes them better instrument than the ETFs. He said the next fiscal can be slightly better for as ongoing uncertainty in the global market might increase the demand for the yellow metal. "But in long term, the growing popularity of Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies can be a threat to the gold as an asset class," he added. Trading in gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) had been lukewarm in the previous four fiscals. It witnessed an outflow of Rs 7.75 billion in 2016-17, Rs 9.03 billion in 2015-16, Rs 14.75 billion in 2014-15 and Rs 22.93 billion in 2013-14. The outflow meant assets under management (AUM) of gold funds plunged by over 16 per cent to Rs 48.30 billion at the end of February this year, from Rs 57.66 billion in the year-ago period. On the other hand, equity and (ELSS) saw an infusion of Rs 1.64 lakh crore during the first 11 months of 2017-18. This included an investment of over Rs 160 billion in the last month alone. "Barring couple of months, India has seen net negative flows in from February 2013.

Even in terms of inflows, from triple-digit crore of inflows until 2012, it has now dwindled to low single-digit and almost nil in some months. Domestic gold's 3-year annualised returns at less than 3 per cent is lower than even savings bank rate today, said Vidya Bala, head of mutual fund research at Fundsindia.com. "The sell-off in gold is in line with poor sentiments for gold world-wide. This comes on the back of stronger fundamentals in global economies, especially in the US. Expectation of faster rate hike in the US means that bonds yields will be expected to be more attractive than gold. Thus, the current sentiments do not bode well for gold as an asset class, she added. are passive investment instruments that are based on price movements of the metal.