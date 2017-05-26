IPO mart revs up in 3 yrs of Modi govt, garners Rs 45,000 cr

Three years since Narendra Modi
was sworn in as prime minister, the mood in the primary market has improved. Fifty-seven Initial Public Offers of equity (IPOs) have hit the market in this period and collectively garnered about Rs 45,000 crore. In this period, the benchmark indices surged 24 per cent.
Investment bankers say strong liquidity, particularly from mutual funds
and foreign institutional investors, supported the IPO market.
Nineteen companies hit the market in 2015, with a total issue size of Rs13,000 crore. The year 2016 saw 26 companies coming to the market and collectively mop about Rs 27,000 crore, the best for IPOs
in six years.
However, the bulk of the amount mobilised through IPOs
in the past three years was via secondary exits; little was raised by companies as primary capital. Experts say primary fundraising will improve once there is sustained pick-up in the economy.
Good post-listing performance for most IPOs
attracted a lot of new investors towards the primary market, say experts. The last three years has seen several healthcare companies tap the market. These include Alkem Laboratories, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Thyrocare Technologies, Laurus Labs
and Narayana Hrudayalaya.
New-age entities such as Infibeam
(e-commerce), Equitas (small payments bank), and Quess Corp
and TeamLease Services
(temporary staffing companies) also tapped the market.
