IPO: National Insurance to learn from others' setbacks

After seeing the tepid response to the initial public offers (IPOs) of equity from its two bigger peers, National Insurance plans to review its own strategy in this regard. The IPOs of New India Assurance (NIA) and General Insurance Corporation (GIC), both government-owned like National Insurance, failed to enthuse small investors.

National Insurance is planning its own IPO in March-April 2018. “Insurance is a complex sector and not many retail (small) investors understand it. However, having said that, we would definitely incorporate the learnings from the ...