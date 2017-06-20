IPO round up: DSL IPO subscribed 2 times on first day

The IPO entirely comprises secondary share sale with existing shareholders BSE

The IPO entirely comprises secondary share sale with existing shareholders BSE

The Rs 525-crore (IPO) of Central Depository Services (CDSL) was subscribed over two times on Monday, the first day of the issue. Both individual and institutional investor portions of the issue were subscribed over. The has so far received bids for 51 million shares, for the 24.8 million on offer. CDSL on Friday had raised Rs 154.1 crore from anchor investors. The will remain open till Wednesday. The price band is Rs 145-149 per share. The entirely comprises secondary share sale with existing shareholders BSE, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Calcutta Stock Exchange selling their 26 per cent, 4.57 per cent, 2.08 per cent and 0.96 per cent stake, respectively.



subscribed 75% a day before close



The Rs 1,740-crore (IPO) of was subscribed 75 per cent on Friday. The 16-million share offering had received bids for around 12 million shares, data provided by stock exchanges showed. Eris Life has already raised Rs 779 crore from 21 anchor investors, which include Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund. These investors were allotted shares at the top end of the price band of Rs 600-603 per share. Eris Life is an Ahmedabad-based specialty pharma firm, with focus on lifestyle-related therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular and anti-diabetics. The entirely comprises a secondary share sale by the promoter group entities.



AU Small Finance Bank to open on June 28



AU Small Finance Bank, a retail-focused (NBFC), will launch its on June 28. The price band is Rs 355-358 per share. A total of 53.42 million shares are being put on the block by AU Small Finance’s existing shareholders including International Finance Corporation, Kedaara Capital, Ourea Holdings and Redwood Investment. At the top end of the band, the will mop around Rs 1,920 crore. The issue closes on June 30.



BS Reporters