IPO round up: Eris Lifesciences IPO garners 3 times subscription

The Rs 1,740-crore (IPO) of was subscribed 3.3 times on Tuesday, the last day of the issue. The 16-million share offering had received bids for 52.3 million shares, according to stock exchanges’ data. The institutional and retail portion of the IPO was subscribed 4.7 times and 3.5 times, respectively. The high net worth individual (HNI) segment garnered only 45 per cent subscription. The price band for the IPO was Rs 600-603 per share. is an Ahmedabad-based specialty pharmaceuticals company with special focus on lifestyle-related therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular and anti-diabetics. The IPO entirely comprises of secondary share sale by the promoter group entities.

subscribed eight times a day before close

The Rs 525-crore (IPO) of Central Depository Services (CDSL) was subscribed eight times on Tuesday, a day before its close. The retail and institutional investor portions of the issue were subscribed 6.5 times and 10.3 times, respectively, and the high net worth individual portion was subscribed 3.3 times. The IPO has so far received bids for 187 million shares for the 24.8 million shares on offer. The depository firm’s IPO closes on Wednesday. The price band for the issue is Rs 145-149 per share. The IPO entirely comprises of secondary share sale with existing shareholders BSE, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and the Calcutta Stock Exchange selling their 26 per cent, 4.57 per cent, 2.08 per cent and 0.96 per cent stake, respectively.

raises Rs 145 cr from anchor investors

Cable and broadband company on Tuesday allotted 8.55 million shares to raise Rs 145 crore from anchor investors. The allotment was made at Rs 170 per share, the top end of the price band. The investors who got anchor allotment include Acacia Banyan Partners, Government Pension Fund Global, Equity Fund and DB International Asia. The price band fixed for the issue is Rs 167-170 per share. The IPO opens on Wednesday and closes on Friday. In the IPO, is planning to raise Rs 240 crore by issuing fresh shares. The offering will also comprise offer for sale to the tune of Rs 250 crore by the existing investors.