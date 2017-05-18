TRENDING ON BS
ICICI Lombard may be first private general insurer to go public this year

IRB InvIT Fund lists with over 1% premium on debut

Company's market valuation currently stands at Rs 5,883.95 crore

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Virendra D Mhaiskar, CMD, IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Shares of IRB InvIT Fund made a soft debut at the bourses on Thursday, rising over one per cent, against the issue price of Rs 102.

The stock listed at Rs 103.25, up 1.22 per cent, as against the issue price on the BSE. It later touched a high of Rs 105, reflecting a gain of 2.94 per cent.



At the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 102.

The company's market valuation currently stands at Rs 5,883.95 crore.

The IPO of IRB InvIT Fund, the first in the InvIT space, was oversubscribed 8.57 times. The institutional investors category was oversubscribed 10.81 times and other investors 5.89 times.

The offer had a price band of Rs 100-102.

InvITs or infrastructure investment trusts are those debt instruments that will be traded in the market and can act as investment vehicles for sponsors.

IDFC Bank, Credit Suisse Securities and ICICI Securities were the lead managers to the offer.

The issue was open to bidding on May 3-5.

