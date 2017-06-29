Irdai defers IndAS execution by 2 yrs

-
Furthermore, this will lead to counting of compliance cost twice. It will be counted for the first time on the implementation of IndAS and secondly, when IFRS 17 is implemented in India. The International Accounting Standards Board issued IFRS 17 insurance contracts replacing IFRS 4, which was brought in as an interim standard. The issuance of IFRS 17 had forced the Irdai to review the position in the matter of Implementation of IndAS in the insurance sector.
Earlier, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs had laid down the road map for the implementation of IndAS for the insurance sector whereby, insurers were required to prepare IndAS based financial statements for accounting periods beginning from April 1, 2018 onwards, with one-year comparatives.
