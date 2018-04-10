Is the rise of Bitcoin analogous to spread of an infectious disease?

Is the rise of analogous to the spread of an infectious disease?

Analysts at saw enough similarities to develop a pricing model for the cryptocurrency that takes its cues from the world of epidemiology. Their diagnosis: has probably peaked.

The model divides the pool of potential investors into three groups: susceptible, infected and immune. It assumes that as prices rise, “infections” spread by word-of-mouth (nobody likes missing out when their friends and colleagues are getting rich). analysts led by Joseph Abate in explained the rest in a note to clients on Tuesday:



“As more of the population become asset holders, the share of the population available to become new buyers — the potential ‘host’ population — falls, while the share of the population that are potential sellers (‘recoveries’) increases. Eventually, this leads to a plateauing of prices, and progressively, as random shocks to the larger supply population push up the ratio of sellers to buyers, prices begin to fall. That induces speculative selling pressure as price declines are projected forward exponentially.”

A similar dynamic plays out with infectious diseases when the so-called immunity threshold is reached, “the point at which a sufficient portion of the population becomes immune such that there are no more secondary infections,” the analysts wrote.

The main variables determining when price gains turn into price declines are the share of the population aware of the cryptocurrency and the share willing to invest (susceptible to infection), according to Evidence from surveys in developed economies suggests that awareness is nearly universal and that the susceptible population is small, the analysts wrote.