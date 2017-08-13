It doesn't seem bubble-like situation is getting created: Vineet Bhatnagar

The developing geopolitical situation between the US and North Korea took a toll on the markets, with the benchmark indices slipping around five per cent last week. Vineet Bhatnagar, managing director and chief executive officer, PhillipCapital (India), tells Puneet Wadhwa it is advisable for investors to not initiate new incremental long positions for now. Edited excerpts: What's your advice to investors now given the geopolitical situation? Equity markets almost always shed gains even at hostile verbal exchanges that hint of growing conflict. This week has seen escalation. ...