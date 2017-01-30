IT shares decline after Donald Trump's immigration curbs

Shares of IT companies such as TCS, and slipped up to 4% after US President introduced adding to fears that his 'America First' policy may prove detrimental for Indian software services firms.

Reacting to the development, BSE IT index shed nearly 1% to 9779 points, led by losses in Tanla Solutions (down 4%), Intellect Design Arena (down 2%) and Sonata Software (down 2%).

Among largecap IT stocks, tanked nearly 2% to Rs 457, HCL Tech was down 2% to Rs 829, while and slipped over 1% each to Rs 930 and Rs 2322, respectively.

Among midcap IT majors, MindTree (down 1.7% to Rs 464) and Hexaware Technologies (down 1% to Rs 199) were also trading lower.

“So far, it appears Trump is following through on his poll promises. The IT industry is definitely little bit less optimistic. Indian companies will have to hire more locally and it is going to be difficult if such a sentiment continues,” told Dinesh Goel of ISG, an IT research firm to Business Standard. CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL REPORT

“The policies hint at the fact that there is no other way but more local hiring. Indian firms have to find ways to do business with the US, a 60 per cent revenue generator (for them).”