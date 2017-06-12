IT shares fall; Wipro top loser on Sensex, Nifty on growth worries

Shares of information technology companies such as Wipro, TCS
and Infosys
were trading lower on Monday after country's third-largest software services exporter Wipro
said US president Donald Trump’s administration and his regulations could be a potential threat to its growth.
Reacting to the development, the Nifty IT index fell over 1% to 10,314, and was among the top three sectoral losers on NSE.
Among individual stocks, Wipro
was the top loser on Sensex and Nifty and dipped over 2% to Rs 523 on the NSE. TCS
and Infosys
were also down up to 1%.
“On November 8, 2016, Donald J Trump was elected the next President of the United States. As a candidate, Trump expressed support for policies impacting existing trade agreements, like North America Free Trade Agreement. He also proposed trade agreements, thus, promoting greater restrictions on free trade generally and significant increases tariffs on goods imported into the United States,” said the company in the filing.
"Social, political, regulatory and economic conditions or in laws and policies governing foreign trade, manufacturing, development and investment in the territories and countries where we currently operate could adversely affect our business," Wipro
added. CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL REPORT
