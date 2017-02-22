IT shares trade weak; TCS, Infosys down over 2%

Company 01/02/2017 21/02/2017 % chg LTP % chg TCS 2167.90 2465.35 13.7 2410.45 -2.2 Infosys 916.75 1013.60 10.6 991.50 -2.2 Mindtree 459.85 474.40 3.2 467.05 -1.5 KPIT Tech. 130.60 134.85 3.3 133.25 -1.2 Tata Elxsi 1450.30 1496.75 3.2 1482.85 -0.9 HCL Technologies 813.95 851.30 4.6 843.75 -0.9 Oracle Fin.Serv. 3311.65 3656.65 10.4 3643.65 -0.4 Wipro 456.00 475.80 4.3 475.65 0.0 Tech Mahindra 449.70 507.90 12.9 508.35 0.1 Nifty 50 8716.40 8907.85 2.2 8919.95 0.1 Index 9750.00 10680.75 9.5 10541.15 -1.3 LTP : Last traded price on NSE in Rs at 02:26 pm

Shares of information technology (IT) stocks were trading weak with the sector majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and were down 2% each on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on profit booking.At 2:26 pm; the index, the largest loser among sectoral indices, was down 1.3% as compared to 0.2% decline in the Nifty 50 index.Since February 1, 2017, IT index had outperformed the market by surging 9.5% against 2.2% rise in the benchmark index till Tuesday. TCS, Tech Mahindra and Oracle Financial Services had rallied between 10% and 14% during the period.Among the individual stocks, was down 2% at Rs 992, after hitting intra-day low of Rs 987 on the NSE in the wake of ongoing controversy over the whistle blower's complaints against the company surrounding its Panaya acquisition.issued clarification on the status of the whistle blower complaints received by the company as reported in certain sections of the media.This whistle blower's complaint has been placed before the audit committee as is the normal practice, in accordance with the company's Whistle Blower Policy, and the audit committee is taking steps to initiate an investigation into the allegations made, said in a regulatory filing.was down 2% at Rs 2,407, extending its previous day’s 1.5% decline. Earlier this week, IT services major announced an Rs 16,000-crore share buyback - biggest in the Indian capital market, as it looks to return surplus cash to shareholders.