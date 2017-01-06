IT shares under pressure on revived H1B visa concerns

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Tata Elxsi and MindTree were down 2% to 4% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).



At 10:43 am; Nifty index, the largest loser among sectoral indices, was down 3.1% as compared to 0.04% decline in the Nifty 50 index.



According to a PTI report, a bill backing key changes in the H1-B programme that allows skilled workers from countries like India to fill high-tech jobs in the US has been reintroduced in the US Congress by two lawmakers who claim that will help crack down on the work visa abuse.



Meanwhile, according to an analyst at Sharekhan, in Q3FY2017, the performance of the top companies will remain subdued, owing to cross-currency headwinds, company-specific issues, furloughs and lower number of working days. Further, the potential change in US visa policies, protectionism and ongoing Brexit-linked uncertainties could delay clients’ CY2017 budget decisions in certain verticals.



"Even as the underlying fundamentals are improving, policy action on immigration and visa regime remains the biggest overhang. This uncertainty, we believe will keep client decision making subdued as they would await clarity on policies. The current valuations do factor in the stricter policy regime but stocks could be under pressure in the near term if any severe than expected action is taken by Mr. Trump," analysts at Antique Stock Broking said in Q3FY17 results preview.

SI Reporter