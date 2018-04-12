JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Delhi HC dismisses Monsanto plea to enforce BT cotton seed patent
Business Standard

IT stocks gain ahead of March quarter results; TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech up 3%

At 11:28 am; the S&P BSE IT index, the largest gainer among sectoral indices, was up 2.7% as compared to 0.24% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

TCS, Infosys

Shares of information technology (IT) companies were in focus and trading higher by up to 5% on the BSE ahead of financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended 31 March 2018.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and HCL Technologies from the large-cap IT stocks were up 3% to 4% on the BSE. NIIT Technologies, Datamatics Global Services, Zensar Technologies, Aptech, KPIT Technologies, Hexaware Technologies and Tata Elxsi from the mid and small-cap were up between 3% and 5% on the BSE.

At 11:28 am; the S&P BSE IT index, the largest gainer among sectoral indices, was up 2.7% as compared to 0.24% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The IT index is 3.6% away from its all-time high recorded on January 24, 2018 during intra-day trade.

Infosys is scheduled to announce its earnings for the period of January-March 2018 and the financial year 2017-2018 on Friday, April 13, 2018, while TCS is set to declare Q4 and FY18 results on April 19, 2018.

With improving economic outlook in US, higher adoption of outsourcing in Europe and digital services gaining scale, revenue acceleration looks certain for Indian IT companies, according to analysts at Edelweiss Securities.

Also Retail and Energy & Utility verticals have turned around and growth revival in BFSI fuels strong prospects for IT industry. While mid caps are expected to outpace large peers during current quarter, we perceive positive bias to large caps in the medium-to-long run as digital gains scale on account of execution capabilities, the brokerage firm said in a results preview.

Analysts at IIFL Institutional Equities expects the 4QFY18 results season to deliver a strong USD revenue growth (QoQ) of 2.8% with up to 180bps tailwinds from cross-currency movements, led by USD weakening against all the major currencies. Large-caps would grow 2.7% QoQ whereas mid-caps would outperform with average revenue growth of 3.5% QoQ on deal ramp-ups.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
ZENSAR TECH. 992.80 947.95 4.73
NIIT TECH. 924.75 891.05 3.78
HCL TECHNOLOGIES 1004.10 968.15 3.71
KPIT TECH. 229.75 222.50 3.26
TCS 3112.00 3015.50 3.20
HEXAWARE TECH. 420.60 408.80 2.89
INFOSYS 1156.25 1123.90 2.88
TATA ELXSI 1069.55 1045.25 2.32
CYIENT 645.30 632.30 2.06
TECH MAHINDRA 644.80 631.95 2.03
MINDTREE 844.35 828.80 1.88
ORACLE FIN.SERV. 4010.00 3936.70 1.86
MPHASIS 918.95 903.05 1.76
PERSISTENT SYS 675.00 663.70 1.70
TAKE SOLUTIONS 191.50 188.65 1.51
INTELLECT DESIGN 172.30 170.15 1.26
SONATA SOFTWARE 336.00 333.05 0.89
WIPRO 288.35 286.00 0.82

First Published: Thu, April 12 2018. 11:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements