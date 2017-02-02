ITC hits lifetime high; surpasses HDFC Bank in m-cap ranking

The stock hit lifetime high of Rs 280, up 4%, extending its previous days nearly 5% rally on BSE.

The stock hit lifetime high of Rs 280, up 4%, extending its previous days nearly 5% rally on the BSE.





In his budget speech, finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday proposed to hike excise duty on various lengths of between 2.5% to 6% against expectation of 8-10%.



Excise duty for hiked between 2.5%-6% is positive for ITC, VST Industries and Godfrey Philips as hike is less than expected, said Jaspreet Singh Arora, Head of Research- Institutional Equity, Systematix Shares & Stocks (I).



Meanwhile, ITC, the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant has surpasses the HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private-sector lender in overall market capitalization (m-cap) ranking.



At 09.39 am; with an m-cap of Rs 337,045 crore was ahead of the which having m-cap of Rs 331,272 crore, the BSE data shows.



SI Reporter