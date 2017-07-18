TRENDING ON BS
Buy Bharat Financial, Punjab Chemicals and IDBI Bank, says Vaishali Parekh
ITC tanks 15% as GST Council hikes cess on cigarettes. Should you sell?

The stock slipped 15% to Rs 277 on BSE, its sharpest intra-day fall since October 27, 2008

Puneet Wadhwa & Deepak Korgaonkar  |  New Delhi / Mumbai 

Image via Shutterstock
ITC has slipped 15% to Rs 277, its sharpest intra-day fall in past one decade on BSE, after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council increases cess on cigarettes. The stock has fallen nearly 18% in past two trading sessions. Earlier, on October 27, 2008, the stock tanked 17% in intra-day trade.

“The GST Council meeting on Monday raised the cess on cigarettes, in a bid to reduce profiteering by companies and harm to public health. The exact amount of the cess would depend on the length of the cigarettes,” the Business Standard report suggests.

Cess on cigarettes of up to 65 mm was raised by Rs 485 per 1,000 sticks in the case of both filter and non-filter ones. Those longer than 65 mm had different cess rates — it increased by Rs 792 per 1,000 sticks for non-filter ones; for filtered ones, between 65 mm and 70 mm, the cess was raised by Rs 621 per 1,000 sticks and for those between 70 mm and 75 mm, it was increased by Rs 792 per 1,000 sticks, added report. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.

“As a result, retail price per stick increases by 4.5-9.8% depending on the segment, assuming net sales per stick as constant. We believe that ITC will take 11% price hike and volume will decline 2% resulting in a 5% Ebit growth in cigarettes division in FY18,” analysts at IIFL Institutional Equities said in a report.

At 09:41 am; the stock trading 12% lower at Rs 287, as compared to 0.59% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than four-fold with a combined 73.38 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.

ITC’s market capitalisation has eroded by Rs 59,837 to Rs 350,260 crore in past two trading sessions. Meanwhile, Godfrey Phillips India (down 4% at Rs 1,175) and VST Industries (3.5% at Rs 3,436) are other cigarettes companies down more than 3% on BSE.

For 84mm cigarette, the government increased the ad valorem rate to 36% (5% earlier) - this along with 28% GST rate increased ad-valorem component to 64%. For ITC, 84mm cigarettes post this move should see maximum price hike which would likely impact volumes and margins, analysts say.

In the past (FY13-16), when the hike in tax was around 18% on an average, ITC’s volumes declined by around 20% over the period, reports suggest.

"Government’s move to hike taxes to more than pre-GST levels brings to fore its negative stance on the sin sector. Even if this policy gets partially rolled back, uncertainty would still loom large over the taxation policy for cigarette companies," says Abneesh Roy, an analyst tracking the company with Edelweiss Research.

ITC, which also operates in branded packaged foods, hotels, paperboards, agri-related products among various other businesses, derived nearly 62.7% of its FY16 turnover from the cigarettes business segment, AceEquity data show.

Impact assessment

Going ahead, analysts at PhillipCapital expect the realisation to increase a modest 9% y-o-y considering the company does not hike prices from here.

"The incremental cess will mean that earnings will be downgraded as we do not believe the company will take huge price hikes. In the  84 mm the company will have to take some tax hikes to pass the impact which the company can easily manage as the category is relatively small and inelastic," says Naveen Kulkarni, co-head of research, PhillipCapital in a note.

A K Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital agrees. The stock had rallied sharply post the GST rate announcement in the last quarter, he says, as the incidence of tax was lower-than-expected and could have boosted volumes gooing ahead. However, the recent revision has come as a setback.

"I feel that the stock has seen a knee-jerk reaction. Investors who missed the earlier rally and can hold for a period of two - three years can invest at the current levels. The company, I feel, should be able to pass on any hike in tax to the consumers. Overa period of time, the FMCG business segment should also do well," Prabhakar says.

While the company could still take some price hikes, Kulkarni of PhillipCapital believes consensus expectations for FY18 earnings growth will be trimmed to around 10% from the current expectations of 16-18% growth. 

"Considering the tremendous pricing power of the category and relatively cheap valuations we continue to remain buyers. Our target price is Rs 345," he says.

CLSA, on the other hand, has downgraded the stock from BUY to SELL given the development. In order to pass on the hike, CLSA believes, ITC will have to hike prices by around 4% - 9% across brands, with weighted average around 5%. 

"We note that further price hikes would have potentially negative impact on volumes, which would also impact agri and paperboard divisions. The outcome is clearly negative from the neutral stance that the government always mentioned; downgrade from BUY to SELL with revised target revised from Rs 417 to Rs 285," the CLSA report says.
 
Per stick analysis (Rs per Stick) FY17 FY18 Pre GST FY18 old GST rates FY18 revised GST rates
MRP per stick (weighted average) 6.6 7.5 7.5 7.5
Channel Margins 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.6
Ad valorem tax 1.4 1.6 1.3 1.3
per unit tax 2.2 2.3 2.3 2.8
Net realisation for company 2.5 3 3.3 2.8
MRP hike   13% 13% 13%
Total tax growth   9% 1% 16%
Net realisation growth   19% 30% 9%
Source: PhillipCapital India research      

