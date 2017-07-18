ITC tanks 15% as GST Council hikes cess on cigarettes. Should you sell?

For 84mm cigarette, the government increased the ad valorem rate to 36% (5% earlier) - this along with 28% rate increased ad-valorem component to 64%. For ITC, 84mm post this move should see maximum price hike which would likely impact volumes and margins, analysts say.

In the past (FY13-16), when the hike in tax was around 18% on an average, ITC’s volumes declined by around 20% over the period, reports suggest.

"Government’s move to hike taxes to more than pre- levels brings to fore its negative stance on the sin sector. Even if this policy gets partially rolled back, uncertainty would still loom large over the taxation policy for cigarette companies," says Abneesh Roy, an analyst tracking the company with Edelweiss Research.



ITC, which also operates in branded packaged foods, hotels, paperboards, agri-related products among various other businesses, derived nearly 62.7% of its FY16 turnover from the business segment, AceEquity data show.

"The incremental will mean that earnings will be downgraded as we do not believe the company will take huge price hikes. In the 84 mm the company will have to take some tax hikes to pass the impact which the company can easily manage as the category is relatively small and inelastic," says Naveen Kulkarni, co-head of research, in a note.



A K Prabhakar, head of research at agrees. The stock had rallied sharply post the rate announcement in the last quarter, he says, as the incidence of tax was lower-than-expected and could have boosted volumes gooing ahead. However, the recent revision has come as a setback.

"I feel that the stock has seen a knee-jerk reaction. Investors who missed the earlier rally and can hold for a period of two - three years can invest at the current levels. The company, I feel, should be able to pass on any hike in tax to the consumers. Overa period of time, the FMCG business segment should also do well," Prabhakar says.

While the company could still take some price hikes, Kulkarni of believes consensus expectations for FY18 earnings growth will be trimmed to around 10% from the current expectations of 16-18% growth.

"Considering the tremendous pricing power of the category and relatively cheap valuations we continue to remain buyers. Our target price is Rs 345," he says.



CLSA, on the other hand, has downgraded the stock from BUY to SELL given the development. In order to pass on the hike, believes, will have to hike prices by around 4% - 9% across brands, with weighted average around 5%.



"We note that further price hikes would have potentially negative impact on volumes, which would also impact agri and paperboard divisions. The outcome is clearly negative from the neutral stance that the government always mentioned; downgrade from BUY to SELL with revised target revised from Rs 417 to Rs 285," the report says.

