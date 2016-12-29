ITDC in focus ahead of NSE listing on Friday; stock up over 15%

-
ALSO READTourism Finance Corp hits 52-week high as Insync Capital Partners LLP buys stake Markets dive for second straight day; Sensex falls 115 points, Midcaps drop 0.6% Markets remain volatile; broader markets outperform Broader markets outperform in a rangebound trade; Smallcap index up 1% Markets stay cautious ahead of Fed outcome; Coal India top loser
-
India Tourism Development Corporation has informed BSE that the listing of equity shares of ITDC in NSE has been approved vide its letter dated December 28, 2016 and the equity shares shall be listed and admitted to dealings on NSE w.e.f. December 30, 2016.
At 11:59 am; the stock was up 14% at Rs 201 on the BSE as compared to 0.13% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Around 40,000 shares have changed hands on the counter so far against an average 4,400 shares that were traded daily in past two weeks.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU