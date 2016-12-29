ITDC in focus ahead of NSE listing on Friday; stock up over 15%

TRENDING ON BS
India is a consensus overweight among foreign investors: Geoffrey Dennis
India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) surged 18% to Rs 209 on the BSE in intra-day trade ahead of its listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, December 30, 2016.

India Tourism Development Corporation has informed BSE that the listing of equity shares of ITDC in NSE has been approved vide its letter dated December 28, 2016 and the equity shares shall be listed and admitted to dealings on NSE w.e.f. December 30, 2016.


At 11:59 am; the stock was up 14% at Rs 201 on the BSE as compared to 0.13% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.  Around 40,000 shares have changed hands on the counter so far against an average 4,400 shares that were traded daily in past two weeks.

