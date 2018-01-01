January settlement important for several reasons

The market eased down below Nifty 10,450 in the first session of the New Year. There was heavy selling in the last hour, targeting banks automobiles and energy stocks in particular.

Given that the recent all-time high of 10,552 was scored just last Wednesday, this correction will not be cause for immediate alarm. The long trend remains bullish. The first level to watch for bears would be around 10,350, which is the next support. If that is broken, there’s support at every 50 points or so down, with the key recent support being at 10,075, which was briefly hit on the ...