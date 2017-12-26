JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Nifty regains 10,500 levels; RCom to exit SDR; stock up 34%
Jet Airways, KNR Constructions, Quess Corp among 92 stocks hit 52-week high

Morepen Laboratories, D B Realty and Future Consumer among 92 stocks from the midcap and smallcap indices hit their respective 52-week highs on the BSE in intra-day trade on Tuesday.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

At 02:58 PM; the S&P BSE Midcap index and the S&P BSE Smallcap index were up nearly 1% as compared to a marginal 0.07% decline in the benchmark index S&P BSE Sensex. The midcap (17,695) and smallcap (19,141) indices touched their respective new highs in intra-day trade today.

Quick Heal Technologies surges 14% to Rs 331, extending its Friday’s 2% gain, after HSBC Global Investment Funds Mauritius bought 419,517 shares of the company through open market.

On  December 22, 2017, HSBC Global Investment Funds Mauritius bought 419,517 shares  or 0.6% stake of Quick Heal Technologies at price of Rs 260.45 per share on the BSE, the bulk deal data shows. BNP Paribas Arbitrage had sold 419,517 shares of the company at price of Rs 260.45 per share, data shows.

Morepen Laboratories hit an over 15-year high of Rs 41.55, up 10% on the BSE. The stock of pharmaceutical company soared 67% in past seven trading days from Rs 24.85 on December 18, 2017. The company on Wednesday said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has cleared anti-asthmatic drug, Montelukast Sodium.

This gives Morepen an entry into the Rs 2,000 crore (approx. $ 300 million) US market for Montelukast. The first commercial orders for the bulk drug are expected in Q2 of FY2018-19, it added. Montelukast (Singulair of Merck) is the largest selling anti-asthmatic drug in the world and is a major contributor to Morepen’s API business.

Jet Airways has soared 10% to Rs 833, extending its 9% gain in past four days. While announcing September quarter results, on December 7, the company had said it undertaken various initiatives in relation to cost synergies, revenue management opportunities, enhanced ancillary revenues have resulted in significant improvement in operating cash flows.

“Further, the company’s thrust to improve operational efficiency and initiatives to raise funds are expected to result in sustainable cash flow,” Jet Airways said in a note.

KNR Constructions too up 10% to Rs 340 in intra-day trade, extending its 12% gain in past two trading sessions.

On December 19, 2017, Smt Kamidi Yashoda had sold 1.6 million equity shares representing 1.14% of total equity of KNR Constructions at price of Rs 276 per share through open market, the company said in a regulatory filing. Post transaction, Smt Kamidi Yashoda holding in the company reduced to 4.27% from 5.41% earlier. The name of buyers not identified immediately. However, recent trend shows that most of the promoters offloading their stake to institutional investors to reduce debut of the company.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK HIGH PREV HIGH PREV DATE
3M INDIA 17300.00 17375.00 17150.00 22-Dec-17
ALEMBIC 55.85 57.20 57.20 22-Dec-17
ALKYL AMINES 661.20 674.00 649.00 23-Nov-17
ALLCARGO LOGIST. 206.85 210.00 198.90 26-Apr-17
ANANT RAJ 73.15 74.65 71.80 18-Jul-17
ASIAN GRANITO 543.20 547.70 547.00 22-Dec-17
AURIONPRO SOL. 218.90 226.60 200.05 27-Nov-17
BALAJI AMINES 658.65 675.00 675.00 12-Dec-17
BHARAT WIRE 149.00 152.50 147.70 20-Dec-17
BINANI INDS 142.60 149.40 139.80 22-Dec-17
CEAT 2006.15 2013.95 1992.95 22-Dec-17
CENTURY TEXTILES 1423.50 1434.00 1431.15 22-Dec-17
CITY UNION BANK 181.10 189.00 182.64 14-Jun-17
COROMANDEL INTER 552.45 558.60 544.85 22-Dec-17
D B REALTY 54.55 57.60 53.85 18-Apr-17
DEEPAK NITRITE 234.50 238.00 237.70 21-Dec-17
DELTA CORP 319.95 323.80 321.00 20-Dec-17
DILIP BUILDCON 1032.80 1045.75 1009.10 29-Nov-17
ENGINEERS INDIA 202.65 206.20 206.00 22-Dec-17
ESTER INDS. 55.65 56.45 55.00 16-Jan-17
FDC 257.00 269.80 237.00 22-Dec-17
FORBES & CO 4774.85 4798.95 4036.25 22-Dec-17
FUTURE CONSUMER 77.60 78.60 77.20 22-Dec-17
GANESH HOUSING 164.00 172.95 157.40 11-Jul-17
GMM PFAUDLER 830.00 830.85 750.50 21-Dec-17
GNA AXLES 432.45 443.00 421.20 28-Nov-17
GODAWARI POWER 328.40 328.40 300.95 22-Dec-17
GRAPHITE INDIA 676.85 686.90 683.15 18-Dec-17
HBL POWER SYSTEM 74.45 75.00 74.55 20-Dec-17
HESTER BIOS 1890.00 1924.40 1819.05 20-Dec-17
HIL LTD 1413.00 1435.00 1425.00 26-Oct-17
HIMATSING. SEIDE 400.30 406.80 400.00 11-Jul-17
IFB AGRO INDS. 915.00 938.90 897.15 22-Dec-17
IL&FS INV.MANAG. 34.00 35.15 34.80 22-Dec-17
INTELLECT DESIGN 175.00 176.95 174.20 22-Dec-17
JAIN IRRIGATION 128.95 130.00 129.30 20-Dec-17
JAMNA AUTO INDS. 83.10 88.05 78.45 22-Dec-17
JET AIRWAYS 824.15 824.15 765.55 22-Dec-17
JINDAL SAW 133.50 136.40 133.60 23-Nov-17
JINDAL STEEL 192.80 194.90 188.75 22-Dec-17
JK PAPER 141.40 145.30 145.00 22-Dec-17
JSW ENERGY 91.00 91.35 89.60 22-Dec-17
KALYANI INVEST. 2735.00 2818.85 2575.00 23-Nov-17
KANSAI NEROLAC 563.00 565.00 564.00 22-Dec-17
KIRLOSKAR OIL 417.90 450.00 417.75 22-Jun-17
KNR CONSTRUCT. 334.65 340.00 313.30 21-Dec-17
MAH. SEAMLESS 513.35 519.30 512.95 01-Nov-17
MAHINDRA CIE 261.85 270.05 266.50 19-Sep-17
MAN INDS. 134.40 136.60 132.20 21-Dec-17
MAN INFRA 72.35 74.45 72.35 22-Dec-17
MERCK 1321.25 1357.50 1320.00 27-Jul-17
MOREPEN LABS. 41.55 41.55 38.25 22-Dec-17
MRF 74050.05 74499.00 74100.00 13-Jun-17
NAVIN FLUO.INTL. 871.85 878.75 824.95 22-Dec-17
NCC 134.55 136.10 134.65 22-Dec-17
OMAXE 229.35 231.80 229.65 22-Dec-17
PC JEWELLER 461.80 463.50 457.80 19-Dec-17
PNC INFRATECH 219.00 228.40 216.30 22-Dec-17
POLARIS CONSULTA 391.25 401.50 394.00 22-Dec-17
PRAKASH INDS. 178.45 184.00 177.90 22-Dec-17
QUICK HEAL 321.75 330.90 299.15 22-Dec-17
RAMCO SYSTEMS 536.00 544.00 543.00 22-Dec-17
RANE HOLDINGS 2345.00 2454.00 2416.25 22-Dec-17
RAYMOND 1051.05 1059.00 1049.70 21-Dec-17
S A I L 90.55 90.75 87.95 06-Nov-17
SADBHAV ENGG. 424.00 429.75 424.00 22-Dec-17
SARLA PERFORMANC 70.85 72.30 69.90 26-May-17
SASKEN TECHNOL. 738.25 748.00 740.80 11-Dec-17
SCHAEFFLER INDIA 5700.00 5820.00 5670.00 22-Dec-17
SETCO AUTOMOTIVE 65.45 68.15 67.70 21-Dec-17
SHRIRAM EPC 33.20 33.70 31.70 12-Jan-17
SHRIRAM TRANS. 1462.95 1478.95 1470.00 22-Dec-17
SKF INDIA 1825.00 1831.50 1780.00 06-Nov-17
SONATA SOFTWARE 272.65 274.80 268.35 22-Dec-17
SPARC 465.95 474.00 474.00 12-Dec-17
STEEL STR. WHEEL 1124.00 1142.70 1100.95 01-Dec-17
SUBROS 299.05 306.00 303.50 20-Dec-17
SUN TV NETWORK 1005.15 1017.40 1005.00 22-Dec-17
TATA GLOBAL 306.20 307.45 306.15 22-Dec-17
TEAM LEASE SERV. 2474.00 2536.80 2375.00 22-Dec-17
THERMAX 1228.40 1248.10 1235.50 22-Dec-17
TV18 BROADCAST 61.85 62.20 61.75 22-Dec-17
UCAL FUEL SYS. 318.00 330.00 327.00 22-Dec-17
UFLEX 496.50 506.75 502.55 22-Dec-17
VAIBHAV GLOBAL 730.00 768.00 760.15 11-Dec-17
VETO SWITCHGEARS 261.00 264.10 261.00 22-Dec-17
V-GUARD INDS. 240.65 244.00 240.90 22-Dec-17
VOLTAS 654.95 667.00 666.90 22-Dec-17
VRL LOGISTICS 439.05 450.00 443.00 22-Dec-17
WATERBASE 361.50 361.50 361.50 19-Dec-17
WEST COAST PAPER 327.60 343.60 338.50 22-Dec-17
ZEN TECHNOLOGIES 147.20 153.00 142.00 22-Dec-17


 
First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 15:15 IST

