Jet Airways, KNR Constructions, Quess Corp among 92 stocks hit 52-week high

Jet Airways, KNR Constructions, Quess Corp, Morepen Laboratories, D B Realty and Future Consumer were among 92 stocks from the midcap and smallcap indices hit their respective 52-week highs on the BSE in intra-day trade on Tuesday.At 02:58 PM; the S&P BSE Midcap index and the S&P BSE Smallcap index were up nearly 1% as compared to a marginal 0.07% decline in the benchmark index S&P BSE Sensex. The midcap (17,695) and smallcap (19,141) indices touched their respective new highs in intra-day trade today.Quick Heal Technologies surges 14% to Rs 331, extending its Friday’s 2% gain, after HSBC Global Investment Funds Mauritius bought 419,517 shares of the company through open market.On December 22, 2017, HSBC Global Investment Funds Mauritius bought 419,517 shares or 0.6% stake of Quick Heal Technologies at price of Rs 260.45 per share on the BSE, the bulk deal data shows. BNP Paribas Arbitrage had sold 419,517 shares of the company at price of Rs 260.45 per share, data shows.hit an over 15-year high of Rs 41.55, up 10% on the BSE. The stock of pharmaceutical company soared 67% in past seven trading days from Rs 24.85 on December 18, 2017. The company on Wednesday said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has cleared anti-asthmatic drug, Montelukast Sodium.This gives Morepen an entry into the Rs 2,000 crore (approx. $ 300 million) US market for Montelukast. The first commercial orders for the bulk drug are expected in Q2 of FY2018-19, it added. Montelukast (Singulair of Merck) is the largest selling anti-asthmatic drug in the world and is a major contributor to Morepen’s API business.has soared 10% to Rs 833, extending its 9% gain in past four days. While announcing September quarter results, on December 7, the company had said it undertaken various initiatives in relation to cost synergies, revenue management opportunities, enhanced ancillary revenues have resulted in significant improvement in operating cash flows.“Further, the company’s thrust to improve operational efficiency and initiatives to raise funds are expected to result in sustainable cash flow,” said in a note.too up 10% to Rs 340 in intra-day trade, extending its 12% gain in past two trading sessions.On December 19, 2017, Smt Kamidi Yashoda had sold 1.6 million equity shares representing 1.14% of total equity of at price of Rs 276 per share through open market, the company said in a regulatory filing. Post transaction, Smt Kamidi Yashoda holding in the company reduced to 4.27% from 5.41% earlier. The name of buyers not identified immediately. However, recent trend shows that most of the promoters offloading their stake to institutional investors to reduce debut of the company.