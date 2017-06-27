Jewellers try to push old stock before GST roll-out

With only a few days more for implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), jewellers have intensified their efforts to replenish inventory by offering discounts on making charges for ornaments.

Precious ornaments are estimated to become three per cent costlier under At this time, demand normally declines. Two-third of the demand comes from the rural sector and farmers' attention would be on sowing, planting and re-planting. With the onset of monsoon rain, farmers purchase seed, fertiliser and pesticide by liquidating old ornaments, resulting in a sharp increase in scrap supply. And, demand for new ornaments declines sharply because of the lack of weddings, festivals and such occasions.

This year, however, the lean season demand also coincides with implementation, to start from Sunday. Till now, jewellers were charging value added tax (VAT) of one per cent over and above the price of gold, with the latter's price including the tax. And, the norm was to less VAT to the government than they used to collect from customers.

"Now, jewellers would require to maintain books of the charged from customers. The three per cent a customer pays would have to be passed on. So, is set to become costlier by three per cent," said Nitin Khandelwal, chairman, All India Gems & Trade Federation.

With assumed to be applicable on inventory carried forward beyond July 1, jewellers are encouraging customers to buy ornaments now if the idea is to purchase in the near future. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, for instance, is offering a 100 per cent on making charges, which are 15-30 per cent on diamond-studded Titan, a Tata Group company, is offering up to a 15 per cent on making charges for such and 10 per cent on plain ornaments. And, a carat of extra purity on exchange of old

"We have a 25 per cent in making charges of diamond and 10 per cent in for customers across most of our brands," said Mehul Choksi, chairman, Gitanjali Group.

Apart from three per cent on and 0.25 per cent on rough diamond import, there will be a five per cent on services rendered outside the factory premises. This means, diamond processing would be costlier by three to four per cent, said Praveen Shankar Pandya, chairman, Gems & Export Promotion Council.