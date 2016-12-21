Jewellers want wider ambit for compulsory hallmarking

Fearing a mass consumer shift from hallmarked to non-hallmarked ornaments, jewellers in the organised sector have urged the central government to mandate of all popular categories of purity levels in precious ornaments.

In a letter to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the ministry of consumer affairs, India Bullion and Jewellers Association (Ibja) said, "We strongly feel the recent revision of law will push customers to buy non-hallmarked which, can neither be the intention of the trade or of BIS."

Earlier this month, had restricted compulsory to with purity of 22 (kt), 18 kt and 14 kt. Jewellers say with purity levels of 9 kt, 16 kt, 17 kt, 19 kt, 20 kt, 21 kt and 23 kt are also much in demand.

"Else, the trade would shift to non-hallmarked jewellery," said Mukesh Mehta, national president of Ibja. It is mostly the unorganised sector which deals in non-hallmarked jewellery. Customers often purchase on a 'made to order' basis and also buy traditional of different purities. The order, says the letter, would "help unregulated jewellers to cheat customers" who want 'made to order' items in non-hallmarked ornaments.

has also allowed the permissible limit for cadmium and platinum group metals in alloys for manufacturing of jewellery/artifacts and solders up to 0.02 per cent and 0.05 per cent, respectively. Globally, such impurities are not allowed.

"This limit is too high and not as per the world standard. The level clearly means that export of jewellery/impurity up to Rs 2,100 per kg (of gold) will be allowed in jewellery. This will open a Pandora's Box of jewellers cheating customers. In respect of such export, such a high level of contamination is not permitted," went the letter.

"The general format of purity is 22 kt in jewellery. Some regional customers demand 23 kt, which we produce to serve them. Hence, the widely accepted purities are 22 kt, 18 kt and 14 kt. But, with other than these purity levels should also be hallmarked," said Rajiv Popley, director at an established establishment here.

The sector has been under recent pressure with the mandatory requirement of a consumer's permanent account number (PAN, the income tax identification) for any purchase over Rs 200,000, levy of and then the of high-value currency notes.