Jewellery exports to US rise 7.8% in October-December

Gems and to the grew 7.81 per cent in the December quarter on a sharp increase in shipments of cut and polished diamonds.

According to the Gems and Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), India’s shipment of precious stones and ornaments to the rose to $2.52 billion in the December quarter from $2.34 billion in the same period a year ago.

“Growth in sales has been throughout the year, but the December quarter was the best in 2016,” said Praveen Shankar Pandya, chairman, GJEPC. Starting with Thanksgiving, the 45-day period of celebrations account for 40-45 per cent of annual sales in the US.

“ President-elect Donald Trump’s decisions to support manufacturing in the will help stop the diamond cutting and polishing industry from shifting to Mexico. India will reap the benefits if the industry flourishes,” said Pravin Nanavati, secretary, Surat Heera Bourse.