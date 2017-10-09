Jewellery stocks gain up to 9% after govt withdrawal of PMLA compliance

Titan Company, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ), Thangamayil Jewellery and PC Jeweller were up in the range of 3% to 9% on BSE. On comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.28% at 31,904 points at 09:49 AM.
PC Jeweller (up 7% to Rs 399) and Thangamayil Jewellery (up 5% at Rs 419) hit their respective record highs on the BSE in intra-day trade.
The government had on Friday reversed its August order of bringing gems and jewellery dealers under the purview of the reporting requirement of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the PTI report suggests. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.
Higher sales are expected on Dhanteras to be celebrated on October 17 this year. Dhanteras is considered to be an auspicious day for buying gold, silver and other valuables and is largely celebrated in North and West India.
"This is a big relief and there could not have been a better Diwali gift than this for both jewellers and consumers," the PTI report suggests quoting All India Gems and Jewellery Federation Chairman Nitin Kandelwal.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|GAIN(%)
|TARA JEWELS
|30.85
|28.50
|8.25
|T B Z
|127.90
|121.35
|5.40
|THANGAMAYIL JEW.
|418.95
|399.00
|5.00
|TITAN COMPANY
|623.55
|597.00
|4.45
|GITANJALI GEMS
|73.00
|69.90
|4.43
|RADHIKA JEWEL.
|18.00
|17.25
|4.35
|GOLDIAM INTL.
|80.85
|78.25
|3.32
|PC JEWELLER
|385.80
|373.85
|3.20
|RENAISSANCE JEW.
|178.80
|173.45
|3.08
