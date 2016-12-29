JMC Projects rallies on orders win worth Rs 1,457 crore

The stock rallied 15% to Rs 240 on the BSE after the company secured new orders worth over Rs 1,457 crore

The company has bagged Rs 454 crore shipyard modernisation project in Goa, Rs 446 crore flyover project in Maharashtra, Rs 282 crore commercial project in Hyderabad, Rs 224 crore residential project in Bangalore, (India), a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission, said in a press release.



The company also bagged educational building project worth Rs 51 crore in Amravati, Andhra Pradesh, it added.



Commenting on securing new orders, company's CEO and Dy Managing Director S K Tripathi said, "In the past few quarters, we have successfully increased our presence in government projects. It would enhance our growth sustainability going forward."



At 09:30 am; the stock was up 11% at Rs 230 as compared to 0.17% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than 10-fold with a combined 162,575 shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.



