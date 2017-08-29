JP Associates, Videocon may be referred to NCLT; stocks tumble up to 14%

Stocks of JP Associates, Videocon, Ruchi Soya and Uttam Galva etc tanked up to 14% on reports that these companies will be referred to The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) if debt issue does not get resolved by Mid-December.

Reacting to the development, tumbled nearly 10% to Rs 21, while Unity Infra shed 12% to Rs 5 on the BSE. also tanked 14% to Rs 2 on the BSE. Meanwhile, Videocon, Ruchi Soya, Uttam Galva, Visa Steel and Nagarjuna Oil also slipped in the range of 4% to 12%.