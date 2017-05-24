Jubilant Life Sciences surges 12% on robust March quarter earnings

of surged over 12% in trade on Wednesday after the company's consolidated zoomed nearly 14-fold to Rs 149.03 crore in the March quarter on robust sales.

The company had posted a of Rs 10.86 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Reacting to its earnings, the advanced as much as 12.5% to Rs 762 on the BSE.

Over 3 lakh of the scrip exchanged hands on the BSE so far against its two-week average of 50,000

The company's consolidated total revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,641.42 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,515.83 crore for the same period a year ago.

For the fiscal year ended March this year, the of the company rose to Rs 574.62 crore as against Rs 386.82 crore a year ago.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 6,006.32 crore for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. It was Rs 5,893.31 crore in the previous fiscal year.

"The differentiated business model focusing on speciality pharmaceuticals has enabled us to deliver exceptional results and build a strong base for growth in our pharma business", Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co- Chairman & MD Hari S Bhartia said.

is an integrated global pharmaceutical and life sciences company engaged in pharmaceuticals, life science ingredients and drug discovery solutions.