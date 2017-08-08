July sovereign gold bonds to start trading from today

The Reserve on Monday said the issued last month will be eligible for on from Tuesday.



The Sovereign Bond Scheme 2017-18 - Series II was announced by the Government of India on July 6.



Applications for the were accepted from July 10-14, 2017 and issued on July 28.The government launched the scheme in November 2015 with an objective to reduce the demand for physical and shift a part of the domestic savings, used for purchase of gold, into"Sovereign Bonds, issued on July 28, 2017, held in dematerialised form, shall be eligible for with effect from August 8, 2017 (Tuesday) on recognised by the Government of India...," the RBI said in a statement.The were sold through banks, Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices and recognised — the andPrior to the July series, the government had issued eight tranches of SGBs and mobilised Rs 5,400 crore.''Investors in these have the option of holding them in physical or