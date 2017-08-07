July sovereign gold bonds to start trading from tomorrow

The Reserve of on Monday said the bonds issued last month will be eligible for on from tomorrow.



The Sovereign Bond Scheme 2017-18 - Series II was announced by the of on July 6.



Applications for the bonds were accepted from July 10-14, 2017 and issued on July 28.The launched the scheme in November 2015 with an objective to reduce the demand for physical and shift a part of the domestic savings, used for purchase of gold, into"Sovereign Bonds, issued on July 28, 2017, held in dematerialised form, shall be eligible for with effect from August 8, 2017 (Tuesday) on recognised by the of ..," the RBI said in a statement.The bonds were sold through banks, Stock Holding Corporation of Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices and recognised -- the andPrior to the July series, the had issued eight tranches of SGBs and mobilised Rs 5,400 crore.''Investors in these bonds have the option of holding them in physical or