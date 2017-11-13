Just Dial extends rally after HDFC Mutual Fund buys stake





On November 10, 2017, had purchased 680,000 shares representing 1% of through block deals.



Samsung Asia Leaders Securities Master Investment Trust Equity, too, purchased 355,000 shares of at price of Rs 513.21 per share.



On Friday, the stock zoomed 20% and touched high of Rs 551 on the NSE in intra-day trade after the Business Standard reported that Google and in deal talk.



as part of its regular business, does meet various relevant corporates for exploring any business/strategic opportunities and tie-ups.



However, we would like to clarify that as of now there is no proposal in respect of acquisition of business of by Google and published in Business standard dated 10"'November, 2017 is factually incorrect, said in a regulatory filing.



At 03:07 PM; the stock was trading 7% higher at Rs 535 on the BSE, as compared to 0.86% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The counter has seen huge trading volumes with a combined 11.94 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.