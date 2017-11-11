Just Dial gains 9%

Just Dial
gained nine per cent to close at Rs 500.3 a share
on the BSE, after a report published in Business Standard
on Friday said Google
was in talks with the local service listing provider to acquire it.
In early trade, the stock rose 20 per cent to Rs 549.8 a share.
But, pared some of the gains after Just Dial
told stock exchanges: “As of now, there is no proposal in respect of acquisition of business of Just Dial
by Google.
And, the news
published is factually incorrect.”
Business Standard
had asked Just Dial
seeking its view on the development and had carried CFO Abhishek Bansal’s comment: “Just Dial, as part of its regular business does meet various relevant corporates for exploring any business/strategic tie-ups.” He had also said, “In case there are any developments to disclose, Just Dial
shall do so at an appropriate time.”
