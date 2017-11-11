Just Dial gains 9%

JUST IN
Mahindra Logistics ends flat on debut

Abhineet Kumar  |  Mumbai 

Just Dial gained nine per cent to close at Rs 500.3 a share on the BSE, after a report published in Business Standard on Friday said Google was in talks with the local service listing provider to acquire it. 

In early trade, the stock rose 20 per cent to Rs 549.8 a share. But, pared some of the gains after Just Dial told stock exchanges: “As of now, there is no proposal in respect of acquisition of business of Just Dial by Google. And, the news published is factually incorrect.” 

Business Standard had asked Just Dial seeking its view on the development and had carried CFO Abhishek Bansal’s comment: “Just Dial, as part of its regular business does meet various relevant corporates for exploring any business/strategic tie-ups.” He had also said, “In case there are any developments to disclose, Just Dial shall do so at an appropriate time.”
First Published: Sat, November 11 2017. 01:11 IST

