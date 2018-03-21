JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » IPOs » News

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Rs 4.4-billion offer subscribed 26% on Day One
Business Standard

Karda Constructions Rs 770-million IPO subscribed 2.5 times on Day Four

The price band was Rs 175-180 per share

BS Reporter 

IPO

The Rs 770-million IPO of real estate firm Karda Constructions garnered 2.5 times subscription. The demand for shares was lukewarm from all categories of investors.

The price band was Rs 175-180 per share. The issue closes on Wednesday. Karda will utilise the offer proceeds to pare debt and for working capital needs.

First Published: Wed, March 21 2018. 21:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements