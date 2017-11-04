Khadim IPO subscribed 45% on Day 2

The Rs 540-crore initial public offering (IPO) of India garnered 45 per cent on Friday, the second day of the issue. The retail portion witnessed 84 per cent subscription, while that of institutional and was subscribed less than 10 per cent. Khadim’s comprises an offer for sale by promoters and private equity players worth Rs 493 crore and fresh fundraising worth Rs 50 crore. At the top end of the price band, the footwear brand will valued at Rs 1,350 crore, 44 times its 2016-17 earnings.