SGB to be sold at Rs 2,780/gm: Issue opens on Monday
Business Standard

Kotak MF joins Rs 1 lakh-crore AUM club

With Kotak's entry, the club now has seven members

BS Reporter 

Kotak Asset Management

Kotak Asset Management has become the latest fund house to enter the Rs 1 lakh-crore assets under management (AUM) club.

During the quarter ended June, the average AUM of the fund house climbed to Rs 1.01 lakh crore. With Kotak's entry, the club now has seven members. 

The other fund houses managing Rs 1 lakh crore or more are ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC MF, Reliance Nippon MF, Birla Sun Life MF, SBI MF and UTI MF. 

Business Standard
Business Standard
